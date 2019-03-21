Blackpool Victoria Hospital stroke unit poison probe continues but police say there’s ‘no update’ to give

The investigation into the suspected poisoning of patients – and murder of one – on the stroke unit at Blackpool Victoria Hospital continues, police said today.

The force said three nurses arrested remain on bail pending further enquiries, but a spokesman told The Gazette there was “no update” to give.

Valerie Kneale, 75, died from suspicious injuries at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, triggering a separate murder investigation, police said

The complex investigation started last November and is focusing on allegations that patients were given prescription-only drugs to keep them heavily sedated during the night.

Funerals were halted to allow for tests to be carried out, though police have not yet said how many poisoning victims, if any, have been identified.

