Blackpool Victoria Hospital nurse in court accused of sex attacks on female patients

A nurse has made his first appearance at court accused of carrying out sex attacks on women patients at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Enrico Mapaneo, aged 45, of Sandpiper Close, Blackpool, faces two charges of sexual assault on a woman.

Blackpool Magistrates Court

One victim is said to be elderly and the other recovering from a heart attack at the time.

The first offence is alleged to have taken place on December 9, 2016 and the second on October 8 last year.

Prosecutor, Alex Mann, asked for the case to be heard at crown court.

Defence lawyer, Brett Chappell, said his client had indicated he would plead not guilty to the offences.

Mapaneo was bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on January 2 by Blackpool magistrates.