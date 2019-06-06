Blackpool Victoria Hospital nurse banned from driving after crashing into roundabout while more than twice the legal limit

A student nurse at Blackpool Victoria Hospital was more than twice the legal drink-drive limit when he crashed at a roundabout.

When police arrived at the scene, he opened their car door and said: “I’ll just get in here.”

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

Karl Lewis, 24, of King George Avenue, North Shore, admitted drink-driving and was banned from driving for 20 months, fined £280 with £85 costs, and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

“In your career, you could meet many people who are the victims of drink-drivers. Remember that in future,” presiding magistrate Keith Cameron said.

Lewis lost control of his Fiat car at the Gynn Square roundabout in North Shore at around 7.45pm on Saturday, May 18, prosecutor Pam Smith said.

He hit a metal barrier and ended up on the pavement.

A breath test showed Lewis has 80 microgrammes of alcohol in his system. The limit is 35.

Minutes earlier, Lewis had downed six pints of lager at a baby shower held at The Imperial Hotel, the court heard, and Lewis did not know why he drove home because it was only a 15 minute walk away.

His defence solicitor produced references from senior Vic nurses who described him as a “caring, professional, and kind-hearted”.

Lewis had even been named runner-up in an award voted for by patients.

Lewis, who had no previous convictions, was studying at university and was at the hospital on a work placement. His conviction could now put his career at risk.