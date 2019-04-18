Blackpool urban dance academy is holding a memorial event to raise awareness about knife crime

A Blackpool urban dance academy is holding a memorial event in memory of murdered teenager Stephen Lawrence, to raise awareness about targeting knife crime.

The Skool of Street are holding the evening event close to the 26th anniversary of his death who was killed in a knife attack on April 22, 1993.

Stephen Lawrence

Artistic director Aishley Bell said: “It is about raising awareness on the anniversary of his death.

“We have worked with Josh Tate aka Little T who has written a new song about young people and knife crime and why it’s so serious.

“We want to educate children and teenagers about the dangers of knife crime and why it’s important not to get involved.”

Aishley explained how the issues will be explained through music, dance, drama and the arts.

She added: “We are also going to get people watching some documentary snippets about the story of Stephen to let them learn the dangers.”

Eighteen-year-old black student Stephen, inset, was murdered by a group of white youths in an unprovoked racist attack whilst waiting for a bus in Eltham, South East London.

The event takes place at the charity’s centre in Back Read’s Road from 5pm to 7.30pm.