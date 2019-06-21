Blackpool thugs have vandalised a Catholic church in "mindless" act

A church in Cleveleys has been damaged in what police called a "mindless" act.

Youngsters struck at St John’s Southworth Church in Ripon Close, a police spokesman said, with a picture of wall tiles smashed on the ground.

Damage to the wall tiles.

“Patrols will be stepped up in the area,” the force said. “Please check with your children where they are hanging about in the evenings.

“Criminal damage of any kind is not on, but to a place of worship is taking it to another level.”

Cleveleys has suffered at the hands of teenage yobs in recent months, despite police warning on social media there would be a crackdown.

In March, youths were accused of “deliberately” blocking the tram tracks in the town, just a day after police said they would use special powers to combat behaviour they branded “appalling”.

And in April, police promised patrols would be stepped up after reports of pensioners being scared by teens playing “knock-a-door-run” by going into their gardens, banging on the door, and running away.

“Would you like your granny or grandad to experience something similar?”, police asked. “Pack it in.”

There has also been damage to signs – which had to be removed – at the town’s bus station in recent months.