A Blackpool man has been sent to jail for attacking a police officer earlier this year.

Zach Jackson assaulted one of the Blackpool neighbourhood policing team PCs in March.

The 24-year-old, formerly of Palatine Road, was sentenced to 12 months in prison for assaulting PC Guenzel earlier this year during an arrest for other offences.

A spokesman for Blackpool Police said: "PC Guenzel has said that he is pleased that the courts have taken the assault on himself with the seriousness it deserves."