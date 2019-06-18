Blackpool throat-slashing latest: a fourth person arrested for attempted murder after attack on Iddon Court and Elizabeth St

A fourth person has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a Blackpool man had his throat slashed on Iddon Court.

The man, 19, was arrested by police and is currently in custody.

Iddon Court

He is the fifth person to be arrested in connection with the attack, and the fourth to be arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

READ MORE >>> Man seriously injured after having throat slashed in Blackpool - two arrested on suspicion of attempted murder



On Sunday, May 19, police were called at around 8:45pm after a 23 year old man was found with serious injuries on Elizabeth St, Blackpool.

The man had had his throat slashed and had been stabbed.

Police initially arrested two men close to the scene.

Police believe he was attacked after an altercation in a block of flats on Iddon Court before he fled outside onto Elizabeth St, where the attack continued.

The victim is reported to be recovering from his injuries but is "incredibly lucky to be alive", police say.

Close to the scene, officers initially arrested two Blackpool men, aged 32 and 39, on suspicion of attempted murder.

The 39 year old was later released under investigation pending further enquiries - both for attempted murder and for a separate drugs offence.

A 27 year old man from Liverpool was also arrested.

But the 32 year old was released without charge in relation to the attack - though was still under investigation for a drugs offence.

READ MORE >>> Arrest made today as police probe attempted murder of man from Blackpool



Then, on Saturday, May 25, police arrested a 38 year old woman on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with their investigation.

She has since been released under investigation.

On Sunday, May 26, a 27 year old man from Liverpool was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

He has also been released under investigation.

DI Kev Simmons, of West Police, said: “Our enquiries continue into exactly what happened to the victim and why. He is recovering well but is incredibly lucky to be alive.

“I would urge anyone who may have been worried about coming forward before now to get in touch and speak to us in confidence. You may have vital information to assist our investigation into this assault.”