Blackpool suspects arrested in crime crackdown to appear in court on drugs and human trafficking charges

Three people who were arrested in Blackpool yesterday as part of a police crackdown on organised crime are set to appear in court.

David Sharples, 41, of Grasmere Road, is charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply class A drugs and two counts of possession with intent to supply class A.

Adam Saunders, 45, and Helen Kenyon, 32, both of Grasmere Road, are charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply class A drugs, and human trafficking.

A 21-year-old man arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply has been released under investigation.

A 23-year-old man, also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply, has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Those charged will appear at Blackpool Magistrates Court on May 28.

Also appearing will be Adam Percival, 31, and Suzanne Matthews, 34, of Condor Grove, and Stephen Hodson, 45, of Reads Avenue, who have all been charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply class A drugs.