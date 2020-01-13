BLACKPOOL STABBING UPDATE: Man tried to murder own mother, court told

Have your say

A Blackpool man is accused of stabbing his mother multiple times in the head and chest in a vicious murder attempt.

Bartosz Pokorski, 23, of Hornby Road, appeared at Blackpool Magistrate Court this morning charged with attempted murder.

The court heard how Pokorski allegedly stabbed his mother at an address on Hornby Road on Saturday.

He then headed outside and flagged down a passing police car on Whitegate Drive, and told officers his mother had been attacked.

She was taken by air ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital, where she remains in a serious condition.

Pokorski was remanded in custody by district Judge Jane Goodwin. His trial will take place at Preston Crown Court on February 12.

His lawyer, Gary McAnulty, did not make an application for bail.