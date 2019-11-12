Blackpool special school 'delighted' as generous locals raise cash for vandalised minibuses

A Blackpool special school that was targeted by vandals this week has raised enough money to get its damaged buses back on the road.

School trips from Highfurlong School, on Blackpool Old Road, had to be cancelled after three wheelchair accessible minibuses had windows smashed in the vandal attack in the early hours of Monday.

Some of the damage done to the minibuses at Highfurlong School

A scissor lift, which was left in the school’s car park, was driven into a wall, and an out-building on the roof was broken into.

Head teacher Neill Oldham said it was feared that the cost of the damage could run into the thousands, and that it could take 'weeks and weeks' to get the buses back on the roads.

But today a Highfurlong School spokesman said: "We have been inundated with offers of support and are delighted to let you know we have received enough donations to get the minibuses back on the road this week. We are overwhelmed with the generosity and support of the Blackpool community and we thank you all so much."

A Blackpool Council spokesman added: "This is such great news. To the people of Blackpool who have offered donations and support to Highfurlong School - a huge thank you for your kindness."

Two boys, aged 16 and 14, were arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking following the vandal attack. They have been released under police investigation.