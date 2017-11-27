Blackpool shoplifter's prison Christmas

A shoplifter will be spending Christmas in prison.

Adam Cadman, 23, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to two offences of shoplifting.

He was sentenced to 25 weeks jail and ordered to pay £115 victims’ surcharge by District Judge James Hatton sitting at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court.

The judge told him: “You came out of prison and you committed further offences.”

The court was told that five days after being released from jail Cadman went out stealing from shops again.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Cadman stole a Dolce Gabbana perfume set valued at £68 from the resort’s Debenhams on November 22.

The following day he returned to the same store and was caught taking a Hugo Boss perfume set worth £55.

At the time of the offences he was on a suspended prison sentence for offences of shoplifting and on licence from jail.

Steven Townley, defending, said his client had been released from prison on November 17. There had been no arrangements made for anywhere for him to live or for him to receive benefit money.”

Cadman then resorted to stealing to he could pay for something to eat and somewhere to stay.