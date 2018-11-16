Blackpool post office raided by couple wielding meat cleaver

A couple wielding a meat cleaver raided a post office in Dickson Road this morning.

The post office, inside the Spar store in Dickson Road, near the Promenade, was targeted shortly before 7am, minutes after staff had opened the store.

A woman entered the store armed with a meat cleaver and ordered staff to hand over money from a till, whilst the man blocked the entrance to the shop.

The thieves then fled from the shop in the direction of The Gynn pub.

An eyewitness reported seeing the couple flee down the ginnel at the rear of the store, where he saw them throw the meat cleaver over a fence into a neighbouring yard.

The eyewitness, who asked not to be named, said the robbery resembled a scene from outlaw movie "Bonnie and Clyde".

He said: "I saw the woman sitting on a wall at the rear of the shop and then the man came over and they hugged each other. They then walked towards the Spar and then just minutes later I saw them running back down the ginnel with their faces covered with hoods and scarves.

"I saw the man throw the weapon over a back yard fence. It looked like a machete.

"Then two men from the shop came running down the alley after them."

Police recovered a meat cleaver with an 8 inch blade in the rear yard of a property on Dickson Road shortly after.

A police spokesman said: "We were called around 7am today (Friday, November 16) following reports of a robbery at the Spar store in Dickson Road, Blackpool.

"A man and woman are believed to have entered the store and stolen cash before making off from the scene.

"No-one was injured and no arrests have been made.

"Enquiries are on-going."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 0239 of November 16.