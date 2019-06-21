Blackpool Police warn "anti-social" youths not to congregate on dangerous Troutbeck Crescent

Have your say

Police have warned "anti-social" youths not to hang around dangerous Troutbeck Crescent in Mereside.

In a post on Facebook on Thursday, Blackpool Police said they have had "a number of reports about youths causing anti social behaviour around Troutbeck Crescent flats on Mereside.

Troutbeck Crescent.

The flats, which are derelict and condemned, have recently become a meeting place for youngsters.

"These flats are now empty awaiting demolition," officer said, and "are not a safe place for children to be congregating.

"There are also concerns that the buildings contain asbestos."

Blackpool Police asked parents to inform children of the danger.