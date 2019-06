Have your say

Police are still hunting a man who used a hammer and knife to carry out robberies in Blackpool.

He targeted a man with a knife on Mansfield Road on April 1 and also struck at the Subway on Westcliffe Drive twice and a Bargain Booze on Talbot Road between April 12 and 14.

The man police are hunting for

He then struck at the Subway again on May 6.

Call police on 101 quoting log 0266 of May 6.