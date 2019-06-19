Blackpool Police share appeal for missing Liverpool teen Morgan Foster who has links to Fylde Coast

Have your say

Blackpool Police have shared an appeal for information from Merseyside Police about missing teenager Morgan Foster who has links to the area.

The 15 year old was last seen at home on Sunday, June 16, and is known to frequent Liverpool city centre and Manchester.



She is white, 5ft 3in tall and of slim build. She has blonde shoulder-length straight hair, a fair complexion and hazel eyes.

In a tweet this evening, Blackpool Police said they were sharing the appeal because Morgan has links to the Blackpool area.

When she was last seen, Morgan was wearing a blue Under Armour jacket, grey pyjama bottoms and black flip flops.

Anyone who has seen Morgan or anyone fitting her description is asked to DM @MerPolCC, call 101 or contact @MissingPeople on 116 000