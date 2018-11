Do you know this man?

Police in Blackpool want to speak to him about an assault complaint at McColls on Central Drive, on Tuesday October 30 at 9pm.

The suspect had a large brown dog with him at the time.

Anyone with information can contact PC Birtwistle by email 8845@lancashire.pnn.police.uk, or call 101 and quote log LC-20181030-1277.