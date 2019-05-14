Blackpool Police's "Operation Ullswater": 15 year old boy arrested in dawn Class A drugs raid

A 15 year old has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs as part of Blackpool Police's "Operation Ullswater".

Lancashire Police have announced that a series of successful dawn raids this morning have led to the arrests of three people from Huddersfield and Leeds.

Deighton Road, Huddersfield.

"Operation Ullswater" was designed to target an organised crime group, operating across county lines, allegedly supplying drugs in Blackpool and exploiting children.

READ MORE >>> Blackpool businessman told to expect long jail sentence after 100mph crash hurt three women



Those arrested today are a 15 year old boy, a 20 year old man, and a 22 year old man.

They are in custody on suspicion of Conspiracy to Supply Class A drugs.

In a further announcement, officers said that three other men, arrested on Monday, will appear in Blackpool Magistrate's Court today.

Ryan Ncube, 20, of Scott Vale, Huddersfield is charged with two counts of Conspiracy to Supply Class A drugs, and charge of human trafficking.

Dakari Brown, 18, of Bulay Road, Huddersfield is charged with two counts of Conspiracy to Supply Class A, and two counts of Possession with intent to Supply Class A.

An unnamed 16 year old, of Deighton Road, Huddersfield is charged with two counts of Conspriacy to Supply Class A drugs.

READ MORE >>> Police search for missing Preston man, 22, with links to Blackpool and Fylde



Ch Insp Rebecca Smith, of Blackpool Police, said: “We are continuing to tackle the issue of the supply of class A drugs making their way on to the streets of our towns and will continue to arrest those we believe are involved."

"I am grateful for the assistance of our colleagues in West Yorkshire with whom we continue to work closely."

“My message is clear to these gangs; you are not welcome in Blackpool or anywhere in Lancashire and if you continue to move and deal drugs here, we will find you."

“Organised crime groups use children and adults to transport and sell Class A drugs, primarily from urban areas into market or coastal towns or rural areas to establish new drug markets or take over existing ones."

"County lines involves human trafficking and exploitation, alongside drug supply and violent crime and is a highly lucrative business with those running the lines earning thousands of pounds per day."

“Those adults running the gangs are often removed from front line activity and exploit youths who are at high risk transporting and selling drugs often many miles from home. There are high levels of violence and intimidation linked to this activity which is why resources are being directed towards these groups."

For more information on what county lines is, what is being done about it, and signs to look out for click here: https://www.lancashire.police.uk/help-advice/safer-communities/county-lines