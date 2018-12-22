Blackpool police officer hurt as car rammed by fleeing burglar

A Lancashire police officer has been injured after his car was rammed by a fleeing burglar.

The burglary happened overnight at an address on Moore Street, Blackpool during which a grey Ford Transit van and a grey Range Rover were stolen

The stolen van was seen by police at around 6:30am on Park Road, with two people inside. It reversed into parked cars on the street and rammed into the police car.

The officer inside suffered whiplash injuries.

A man and woman fled the area however, a 27-year-old woman from Blackpool was arrested shortly afterwards on suspicion of burglary. She remains in police custody.

Police have now issued an appeal to trace Kenny Dickson, who they want to speak to in relation to the incident.

DI Alisa Wilson from Blackpool Police said: “We urgently need to speak to Kenny Dickson and so if you have seen him or know where he is, please get in touch.

“My message to Kenny if he sees this appeal would be to attend a local police station.”

Dickson is described as a white, of slim to medium build, around 6ft tall and speaks with a local accent.

Anyone with information about where he may be or the burglary is asked to call 101 quoting incident reference 371 of December 22.