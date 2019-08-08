Blackpool police make CCTV appeal after Highfield Road burglary

Have your say

Police in Blackpool have released CCTV images as part of their investigation into a burglary on Highfield Road.

In a post on Facebook officers said they wanted to speak to the three men pictured in the photographs.

Blackpool police want to speak to these men.

On Thursday, July 25, a house on Highfield Road was burgled, but police did not say what time it happened.

Officers said they believe the men in the CCTV images may have information that would help their investigation.

Anyone who can identify them, or anyone with further information can contact police at 388@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting investigation number 04/134940/19.

