Blackpool police join search for missing Scottish man

A Scottish man who went missing from his home near Glasgow is now believed to be in Blackpool.

Lancashire Police are helping their Scottish counterparts in the search for 59-year-old Russell Calder, who was last seen in Hamilton, 12 miles south-east of Glasgow on Wednesday, April 10.

Russell is described as 5ft 7ins, with a medium build and short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, black jacket, blue shirt and grey boots.

If you have seen Russell, please call 101, quoting incident number 0004 of April 11, 2019.

