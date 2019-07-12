Blackpool Police appeal to find victim of Westmorland Avenue attack

Have your say

Police in Blackpool have appealed to the public to help find the victim of an attack on Westmorland Avenue.

Officers say they were called at around 8:10pm on Wednesday, July 10, after a man was attacked by two other men on Westmorland Avenue in Blackpool.

Police are appealing for the victim to come forward.

They believe that the victim was knocked unconscious by the two men, who then fled in a grey car.

Police think the victim eventually left the scene, and they now want to find him.

They describe him as white, medium build, and was wearing a light-coloured t-shirt, blue shorts, black socks, and black trainers.

Officers have already arrested one man in connection with the attack.

Det Sgt Sam Johnson, of Blackpool Police, said: “We are keen to trace the man described. We believe he suffered some serious injuries before making off from the scene.

“If this was you, or you recognise the man described, please come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email 104@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 1559 of July 10. Alternatively independent charity CrimeStoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.