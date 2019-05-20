Blackpool Police appeal for information after stabbing leaves man fighting for his life

Officers have asked the public for help in getting to the bottom of an attempted murder in Blackpool.

Police are continuing to appeal for information following a serious assault in Blackpool which has left a man fighting for his life.

In a press release, officers said: "We were called at around 8.45pm last night (Sunday) to Elizabeth Street to reports a man had been found with significant injuries.

"We attended and found a man aged in his 20s with injuries including a significant slash wound to his throat and a stab wound to his body. At this stage it is thought an altercation may have occurred in the Iddon Court block of flats before he made his way outside where the attack continued on Elizabeth Street.

"He was taken to hospital Blackpool Victoria Hospital where he remains in serious condition.

"Two men, aged 32 and 39 and from Blackpool were arrested close to the scene on suspicion of attempted murder. They remain in police custody.

"We are now asking anybody who witnessed the incident, or who has information that could help with our enquiries, to get in touch as soon as possible.

Det Ch Insp Gareth Willis, of Force Major Investigation Team, said: “A man has suffered extremely serious injuries and is currently fighting for his life in hospital.

“We have two people in custody but our investigation is still in its very early stages and a team of dedicated officers are working tirelessly to piece together exactly what happened.

“We would now like to hear from anybody with information about the incident. Perhaps you saw all or part of what happened, or maybe you live in the area and heard something that seemed significant. Whatever information you have we would urge you to get in touch with us straight away.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting log number 1469 of May 19th. Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be reached on 0800 555 111.