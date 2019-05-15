Blackpool Police announce that Patrick Gallagher has been found safely

Have your say

Missing Blackpool man Patrick Gallagher has been found by Police.

Officers say that Gallagher, 27, was found "safe and well" in the resort this afternoon.



They had previously issued an urgent public appeal for information on his whereabouts.

Police were "extremely concerned for Patrick's well-being".

In a press release this afternoon, Lancashire Constabulary thanked the public for sharing their appeal.