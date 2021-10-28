Blackpool plasterer who couldn't park very well is banned from driving
Craig Bell, 39, of Kelvin Road, Bispham, was caught drug-driving after his poor parking attracted the attention of police, Blackpool Magistrates’ Court was told.
Two snap bags of cocaine were found on him and he failed a police drugs wipe, the court was told.
Allan Cobain, defending, said his client, who admitted drug-driving and possessing cocaine, bought the drug after being paid for a plastering job.
Bell was banned from driving and fined £350.
