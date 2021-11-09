Blackpool pervert who sexually assaulted young girl multiple times brought to justice

Keith Murphy, 73, indecently assaulted his young victim when she was aged between nine and 12-years-old in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Murphy, of Cheddar Avenue, South Shore was convicted of nine counts of indecent assault on a girl under 14 and eight counts of indecency with a girl under 16.

He was sentenced to nine years behind bars at Preston Crown Court on Monday (November 8).

DC Scott Ogilvie, of the Child Protection team at Blackpool, said: "Murphy is a sexual predator who took every opportunity he could to abuse his young victim.

"I would like to commend her bravery in both coming forward to report what happened to her and in having the strength to go through the court process.

"That courage has now seen a dangerous man taken off the streets and put where he belongs - behind bars."

Keith Murphy (pictured) indecently assaulted his young victim when she was aged between nine and 12 years old (Credit: Lancashire Police)

He added: "I would encourage anyone who has been the victim of sexual abuse - regardless of how long ago or who the alleged perpetrator - to come forward and report it to us confident in the knowledge that we will investigate with sensitivity and professionalism."