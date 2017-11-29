Blackpool pervert’s stash of sex abuse images

A man who had a stash of images of children being sexually abused has admitted his guilt.

Stewart Andrew Bunce, 52, of Regent Road, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to posessing 309 indecent images.

During a hearing before Preston crown Court he also admitted making 14 images deemed category A - the most serious in law, 38 at category B and 257 at category C.

Bunce had already pleaded guilty to possessing extreme pornographic images involving animals at an earlier hearing before magistrates.

The offences took place between February 12 and July 24, 2016.

Defending, Paul Robinson, said he had one set of previous convictions.

Judge James Adkin adjourned his sentencing until January 9 and said: “You’ve pleaded guilty to serious offences.

“The next stage is for you to be sentenced.

“That can’t happen today as the court needs a pre sentence report.”

He was granted unconditional bail.