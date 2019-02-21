Blackpool pervert Naughton Milner is jailed for abusing young girl

A paedophile who abused a 10-year-old girl has been jailed for nine and a half years.

Naughton Alan Milner, 39, of High Street, Blackpool, would ply his young victim with sweets, chocolate and cash, Preston Crown Court was told. He would then tell her: “You’re fit.”

Naughton Milner

Milner was convicted by a jury of a string of sexual offences against the youngster, including four counts of sexual assault, and had previously admitted possessing indecent images of children. The offences happened over a period between 2011 and 2013.

Prosecuting, Paul Cummings said the offences took place in the living room of a flat in Blackpool over a period of several months.

“He would sit her on his lap or put her on sofa and touch her,” he said.

The court heard he tried to stroke her leg and told her he “loved her”. He told her they would both be in trouble if she didn’t keep it a secret.

In a statement, the teenager said she felt “discomfort and fear” and was frightened of bumping into him. The court heard in December 2016 she told a social worker about what he had done.

In February 2017 she showed some Facebook messages initiated by Milner using a pseudonym, asking to meet and expressing a sexual interest in her.

In the messages he described the child as “hot” and “fit” and referred to the incidents that had happened in the past. When police interviewed him he denied the offences but officers found his Xbox console had been used to search for the girl on Facebook.

A police probe found Milner had sent an e-mail to someone he believed could share indecent images of children saying: “ Hi, I’m new to this, I’m looking for porn and pictures of girls, please could you help me please?”

He had actually contacted an undercover officer but in the ensuing conversation expressed a wish to have sex with a child.

In a separate offence he admitted possessing a blade.

Judge Philip Parry ordered him to sign the sex offenders register for life and imposed a 15-year sexual harm prevention order. He was barred from working with children and vulnerable adults. His X-Box was seized.

