Blackpool pensioner, 82, robbed at home by bogus police officer just weeks after Christmas Day burglary

An 82-year-old man from Blackpool has been robbed in his home by a man pretending to be a police officer.



The robbery happened at 7.05am on Wednesday, January 16, when a man forced his way into the pensioner's mobile home in Windmill Park, behind the Esso garage, in Preston New Road.

It happened just three weeks after the elderly man was burgled on Christmas Day, with thieves stealing more than £1,000 in cash from him.

According to the pensioner, the latest attack on his home happened whilst he was still asleep and a man forced his way into his home.

The startled pensioner awoke to find the stranger standing in his bedroom in the dark.

The thief told the pensioner that he was a police officer investigating a Christmas Day burglary at the home.

After entering his bedroom and demanding to know where the victim's valuables were kept, the thief soon revealed his true intentions.

The man violently knocked the pensioner to the ground and stole his wallet, containing more than £100 in cash, as well as the pensioner's bank cards.

The victim described the thief as being white, 6 foot tall, slim, in his 30s with short hair. He was also wearing a dark blue anorak.

A fundraising campaign has been launched to help the elderly victim. You can donate here.

Charlie Beckett, from Blackpool, started the Go Fund Me campaign yesterday.

He said: "If everyone could help the old man get some of his money back by paying even £1, I’m sure that £1 would mean a lot more to him that it would to us."

If you have any information on this, please contact DC 3802 Ryan on 101 or email 3802@lancashire.pnn.police.uk