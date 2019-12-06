Blackpool 'Peaky Blinders' paedophile is jailed for 23 years over sickening sexual attacks on young children

A paedophile has been given an extended jail term after subjecting three youngsters to vile abuse - one aged just six.

Jeffrey Edgar, who locals say dresses like gangland characters from the TV show Peaky Blinders, has been brought to justice several years after the attacks - it is the second time he has been convicted of sexual offences against a child.

Judge Heather Lloyd, sitting at Preston Crown Court, imposed an extended sentence of 23 years with an extended one year licence period to reflect his risk to the public.

It means he won't be released from prison until the Parole Board deem him safe to the public.

A trial at Preston Crown Court was previously told his victims feared he would use violence towards them.

Edgar, 52, of Onslow Road, Blackpool, denied his actions throughout, but was unanimously convicted by jurors, some of whom returned to watch him sentenced.

There were audible sobs from the public gallery as prosecuting, Alaric Bassano read personal statements from the victims.

The first said he was " overwhelmed by feelings of shame and an inability to tell anyone".



He said he had experienced feelings of torment and numbness, adding: " There were times I felt sick and wanted to die."



Another said his childhood had been "stolen" and that the memories of the abuse were a "constant distraction."



The third child described the "daily burden of having to maintain a secret".

One of the boys eventually confided in a friend in 2018.

In 2001, Edgar was jailed for four years for sexual offences against a schoolgirl. He was refused early parole in 2003 as his attitude towards the victims of the case was deemed "inappropriate".

Social services later deemed him 'remorseful'

Judge Lloyd told Edgar he had made the victim's lives miserable, and that a letter he had written to her showed only "concern and self pity for himself" and not his victims.

She added: " The issues in this trial in respect of each child was whether the jury could be sure the alleged sexual activity has taken place

"There was no room for mistakes or misunderstanding.

"Over six years your progressed from one child to another."

She pointed out that he had failed to stop even when one of his victims, aged just 10, was crying.

At one point he shook his head as the judge addressed him.

She said he had shown no remorse or insight into his offending adding: "Because of your lies they had to go through the ordeal of waiting for trial and you sat and watched and listened to them give evidence because you didn't have the decency to do the right thing - even at a late stage - and admit what you had done.

"Your offending was persistent."

Jurors convicted him of five counts of causing a child to engage in sexual activity, four of rape, and four of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Edgar must sign the Sex Offender's Register for life and was given restraining orders and a sexual harm prevention order.



After the case a former friend of the defendant's described him as a "monster".



She said: "This man has previously been sentenced to prison for similar reasons but he’s escaped being named to the public.



"He is highly regarded in Blackpool by the public, and is known as the Blackpool Peaky Blinder , because of how he dresses."