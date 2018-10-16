Blackpool North and Cleveleys MP Paul Maynard welcomes plans for Grange police post

Blackpool North and Cleveleys MP Paul Maynard has welcomed proposals to introduce a new base for police officers in his constituency.

Lancashire Constabulary is considering establishing a new community policing post on Grange Park.

Paul Maynard

No details of the proposed arrangement have yet been revealed.

But Mr Maynard is keen to see the scheme developed and a new point of contact made for residents.

He said: “Lancashire Police is about to open a new counter at the municipal building. Having officers work out of this location, which also hosts council and Job Centre Plus services is a welcome step and makes our police more accessible and visible in the town.

“I have made clear to senior officers the importance of people being able to make contact with the police in as many ways as possible.

“The closure of the front counter reduced the choices available for my constituents and I remain concerned at the impact this has had on people who require direct contact with an officer. I am pleased to hear the police have listened to my concerns, and those of my constituents, and is now looking at how a new and innovative approach can be delivered. Basing officers within existing facilities, whether schools or community centres is a good way of putting the police back at the heart of our communities while making the best use of resources.”

He said he would continue to fight unnecessary loss of police services.