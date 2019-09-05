Blackpool 'murder': rumours and speculation follow outpouring of sympathy from Gazette readers

Have your say

A suspected murder near Stanley Park in Blackpool has prompted a wave of sympathy - and speculation - from the public.



Police confirmed late last night that they are investigating the alleged murder of a woman at a house in West Park Drive, shortly before 6pm yesterday evening.

Police confirmed that they had arrested a 25 year old man from Blackpool on suspicion of murder, but did not say where or when.

Despite a variety of unverified rumours circulating online, officers are yet to formally identify the victim, and have not confirmed an approximate age.

At around 9pm last night the force's helicopter was seen circling the Stanley Park area with its searchlight on several hours after the woman's body was found.

Gazette readers on Facebook have reacted with an outpouring of shock and sadness to the news:

Very sad thinking of everyone involved R.I.P.

Rachel Wilson

Wow so sad thoughts are with family and friend x.

Veronica Atkins

Shocking and tragic incident and sincere condolences to the family, so sorry for your loss. RIP Eternal rest.

Paula Burdess

R.I.P my thoughts and prayers are with your loved ones.

Princess Louise Trower

Hope they catch the monster that did this!

Louise Swindells

I live here for 4 years. It's really disturbing that in town like almost every week is happening something disturbing.

Martyna Płaczkiewicz

Omg poor woman rip sweet soul.

Kathleen Royles

How very sad for everyone involved, my thoughts go out to all the family ❤️

Maxine Conchie