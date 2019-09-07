Blackpool murder: Man charged after 71-year-old woman is found dead

Have your say

A man has been charged with the murder of a Blackpool pensioner.

Conor Clarkson, 25, of West Park Drive, Blackpool was on Friday evening (September 6) charged with murdering Marlene McCabe.

A police cordon in West Park Drive

The incident saw police called out at around 6pm on Wednesday (September 4) to an address in West Park Drive, to the west of Stanley Park.

Emergency services attended where the body of a woman found inside the property.

The victim - Marlene McCabe, 71, from Blackpool - had suffered serious head and facial injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Home Office post mortem examination has been carried out and a cause of death of head injuries has been given.

A 25 year old man from Blackpool was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.

Clarkson has now been remanded to appear before Preston Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning (September 7).

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "Our thoughts remain with Marlene’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time."