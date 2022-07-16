Mark Gibson, 52, was stabbed during a vicious attack in Carshalton Road at around 1am on Monday (July 11).

Emergency services rushed Mr Gibson to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment where he sadly later died.

A post-mortem examination gave his cause of death as stab wounds, police said.

Five people were subsequently charged with murder and later appeared in court.

Mr Gibson’s daughter, 24-year-old Charley Wilkinson, has since set up a fundraiser to give her father the “send-off he deserves”.

Speaking to the Blackpool Gazette, Charley described her father as “the most caring and nicest guy you could ever imagine.”

“He would do absolutely anything for anybody,” she said.

Mark Gibson was fatally stabbed during an attack in Carshalton Road (Credit: Lancashire Police)

“He helped a lot of people and a lot of lives have been changed by what has happened.

“Many hearts have been broken and he will be extremely missed.”

The mum-of-two explained her father, who “absolutely lived for music,” was a well-known DJ in the area.

Police at the scene of the fatal stabbing in Carshalton Road, Blackpool

She added: “It’s been lovely to see all the comments that people who loved and respected him have made.

“I’m planning on arranging some form of memorial soon where we can all meet up and have a drink for him because he liked his Stella.

“He was the strongest man I’ve ever known and I know now that I definitely have his strength to be able to get through this.”

At the time of publication, over £350 had been raised by residents to help Charley cover the funeral expenses.

If you would like to make a donation, visit the GoFundMe page by clicking HERE.

Police praised the “tremendous response” they had received from the local community after announcing five people had been charged with Mr Gibson's murder.

“Residents have provided excellent support, allowing officers to work quickly and diligently,” Det Chief Insp Jane Webb, of Lancashire Police, added.