Blackpool mum urges hit and run driver to 'do the right thing' and hand themselves in to police

A Blackpool mum whose son was 'left for dead' in a hit and run is pleading with the driver to hand themselves in.

Melanie Bluck, 47, said she feels 'helpless' watching her 12-year-son suffer panic attacks and flashbacks after the hit and run in Grosvenor Street on Thursday December 6.

Conner Bluck, 12, was seriously injured in a hit and run in Grosvenor Street, Blackpool on Thursday December 6 at 5.50pm.

She said she is growing increasingly desperate every day as the police have been unable to catch the driver.

Conner Bluck was hit head on by a car in Grosvenor Street at 5.50pm, just a minute's walk from his home in Charles Street.

The force of the crash sent Connor over the bonnet of the car and left him laying in the road. He suffered a broken ankle in two places, a broken nose, two broken bones in his shoulder, a deep cut to his head and a large gash near his eye.

His mum said she is beginning to lose hope that the police will catch the driver.

She said the only hope she has left is that the driver 'does the right thing' and hands himself in.

She said: "I just want the driver to hand himself in to the police. If he has a conscience, he needs to do the right thing.

"It's been a long week and it's going to be a long road to recovery for him. That's if he makes a full recovery.

"I feel so helpless and sorry for him. He doesn't deserve this."

Conner's Christmas is not the one he and his family were expecting this year. He has been told by his doctor that he might need another operation to put pins and plates in his damaged ankle.

Melanie said: "He's home now but he is in a lot of pain. His ankle is in a cast for the next three months and he won't be able to attend school until well into the new year.

"But I'm also worried about the flashbacks, headaches and panic attacks he is suffering from. He gets agitated easily and he's scared to even go outside.

"His confidence has gone and he's worried about what he looks like because of the injuries to his face.

"Conner was such an intense person, so positive and independent. But this has been taken away from him because he can no longer do anything by himself.

"He can't even wear his glasses due to his face and nose being so swollen, so he's limited to what he can see. He's stuck in bed but he can't even watch TV."

Conner has helped police with their enquiries but his mum said he is struggling to remember details about the vehicle that struck him.

She said: "I can't fault the police. They've been really helpful but he just doesn't remember a lot because it was dark out and he said they had no headlights on.

"He does remember that they stopped when they hit him. But when they saw that he was bleeding they got back in the car and drove off."

If you have any information, you can call police on 101, or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.