Blackpool mum found out boyfriend was a convicted paedophile, court heards

A mum-of-two has told a court of her horror when police arrived at her home to tell her that her new flame was a sex offender.

Child sex offender Charlie Oliver, 27, of Lindsay Court New Road, South Shore, failed to tell the woman, whom he met on Facebook, about his past.



He was jailed for 11 years in 2011 for committing a sex offence against an 11 year old child, and for 20 months in 2014 for possessing indecent images, and is subject to an indefinite sexual harm prevention order restricting his contact with children.



He is now back behind bars for 15 months after admitting breaching the order and a charge of outraging public decency.



Just two months before the relationship started, Oliver had exposed himself and performed a sexual act on the sand dunes as a group of people lay on the beach unaware.



He was arrested after being spotted by an ex police officer who was walking his dog on the beach, Preston Crown Court heard.



He was on bail for the offence when he struck up the relationship with the woman, who has two sons aged eight and 11.



The court heard he had spent up to 10 minutes alone with the boys.



He initially denied the breach and the traumatised mum had to come to court to give evidence against him - but he changed his plea to guilty during the trial.



In a victim impact statement she said she felt "let down" by Oliver and was distressed that her children had to be spoken to, without her, by social services and the police.



Prosecuting, Clare Thomas said: "At 5.40pm on May 4 a man was walking his dog on the beach near the Starrgate tram stop when he saw the defendant in the sand dunes, performing an act.



"He noticed a group of three people close by, unaware of his presence.



"He saw the defendant for 15 seconds before he turned and saw him, at which point he walked away.



The court heard the man, an ex PC, told the two women and a man what he had seen and the men followed him and restrained him until police arrived.



In an interview he tried to claim the dog walker had made threats towards him and that the accusation was false."



In July he began a relationship with the mum and had attended a carnival with her and her children, as well as visiting her address.



Judge Simon Newell said: "It's an aggravating feature that the two boys had to be spoken to by the authorities.



"There is no suggestion anything untoward happened, but nevertheless when it came to light to would have caused considerable distress and upset, and is likely to still have an impact, particularly in regard to having any future relationships with men."



https://www.lythamstannesexpress.co.uk/news/sex-fiend-found-with-indecent-images-1-6965087

