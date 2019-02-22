Blackpool motorcycle crash leaves 63-year-old man with serious facial injuries

Have your say

A 63-year-old motorcyclist has suffered serious facial injuries after a collision in Blackpool.

The man had been riding his Yamaha SR 125 along Newton Drive before he collided with a Toyota Yaris at the junction with Heron Way at 12.15pm yesterday (Thursday, February 21).

A 63-year-old man, from Blackpool, suffered significant facial injuries after a collision in Newton Drive on Thursday, February 21.

North West Ambulance Service said the man had suffered significant facial injuries and he was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured.

Police are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward.

Sgt Andy Ainsworth of Lancashire’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the injured gentleman at this time.

"We’re working to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision and would appeal to anyone in the area with information to get in touch.

“If you live close by and have CCTV which may have captured the collision, or if you have a dash cam with any relevant footage, we would like to hear from you."

Anyone with information should call 101 or email 3200@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log number 504 of 21 February.