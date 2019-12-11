Blackpool man wrongly accused of being a paedophile in viral Facebook post

A Blackpool worker accused of being a paedophile on a Facebook post that went viral was the victim of “mistaken identity”, police said, while urging people to “respect the man’s privacy”.

The man is understood to share his name with a convicted sex offender, though police said he has “no previous convictions for such offences” and officers are “confident” he is "not involved in any attempts to groom children or commit sex offences”.

The force added: “The post has been removed by the administrator of the Facebook page it was posted on and a public apology has been made on the site.”

Users were asked to stop referring to the man and his business, and to refrain from contacting him.