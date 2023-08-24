A Blackpool man who threatened to kill members of his own family by burning down their home has avoided a prison sentence.

Nicholas Sarjantson emailed police to tell them that he wanted his son – who lived at the house – removed from the address before he set fire to the home.

Sarjantson, of Derby Road, Blackpool, admitted threats to commit arson and sending a threatening communication.

Scott Parker, prosecuting, said the would-be victims of the arson threat accepted that Sarjantson may have acted when intoxicated.

The 47-year-old was given a 12 month community punishment with ten rehabilitation days.

Blackpool Magistrates also imposed a two week curfew and ordered him to pay £199 costs.