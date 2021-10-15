Leroy Brown subjected the woman to the terrifying sexual assault at an address in the South Shore in October 2018.

Brown, 31, of Albert Road, Blackpool, was found guilty of rape in August and was sentenced this week at Preston Crown Court.

He was jailed for 12 years and must serve eight years before he is considered for parole.

Leroy Brown

He has also been given a lifetime restraining order and a lifetime sex offender notification requirement.

Det Con James Ellis, of West CID, said: “This was an absolutely terrifying ordeal for the woman involved and I would like to commend her for her courage - she has shown incredible bravery throughout, especially while giving evidence at court.

“At no stage has Brown shown any remorse for his horrific actions and the sentence handed down reflects the gravity of his offending.