Blackpool man who attacked teen over unpaid debt is locked-up

A Blackpool man who stabbed an acquaintance over an unpaid debt has been locked-up for four years at a youth offenders' institution, say police.

Levi Chambers, 18, of Bright Street, appeared at Preston Crown Court on Monday, November 27 after he was previously found guilty of wounding following a trial.

The incident happened at the junction of Oscar Street and Johnson Road at around 9.30pm on June 24.

Earlier that evening the victim, an 18-year-old man from Blackpool, had been at a party at an address on Oscar Street.

As he left the party he was approached by Chambers, to whom he owed some money.

Chambers questioned the victim about the debt, before producing a knife and stabbing him four times to his upper body.

The victim ran off and stopped a passing couple, who called an ambulance to take him to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for stitches.

Chambers was arrested later the same evening wearing blood-stained clothing.

Det Con Steve Talbott, of Blackpool Police, said: “This was a nasty attack which could have been a lot worse, and I am satisfied the courts have taken it as seriously as we did.

“Chambers has shown little remorse for inflicting such painful injuries on his victim, by refusing to admit his guilt and putting the victim through the ordeal of a trial.

“I hope this result gives the victim some closure and that Chambers will use his time behind bars to reflect on the consequences of his actions.”