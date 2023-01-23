Blackpool man wanted for failing to comply with sex offender notification requirements
A man is wanted for breaching his sex offender notification requirements.
By Sean Gleaves
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 5:48pm
Hugh Holt was supposed to be staying at an address in Blackpool but failed to do so for more than a week, police said.
This was a breach of his sex offender notification requirements.
The 56-year-old also failed to turn up at Caernarfon Magistrates Court last week.
He has previously lived in Preston and has links to the city.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 101 or email [email protected]