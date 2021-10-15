Daniel Lloyd, 29, paid the man £20 deposit but asked for a refund after being unable to perform due to medical reasons, and then spent months sending WhatsApp messages and making phone calls.

Lloyd, of Horsebridge Road, Grange Park, even threatened to rape the man with a knife and hurt his family, the court was told.

In a victim’s statement, the escort said he had needed therapy and medication as a result of Lloyd’s campaign.

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

“I am begging the police to help me,” he said.

Defending, Patrick Nelligan said: “My client suffered a traumatic childhood and has suffered memory loss because of a stroke.”

Lloyd was given an 18-month jail term suspended for 18 months.

He must do 60 days’ rehabilitation days and hit with a five-year restraining order.

He must also pay £300 compensation and £213 costs.