'Blackpool man threatened escort on WhatsApp after demanding £20 refund after being unable to perform in the bedroom'
A man who couldn’t have sex with an escort demanded his cash back – for seven months – Blackpool Magistrates’ Court was told.
Daniel Lloyd, 29, paid the man £20 deposit but asked for a refund after being unable to perform due to medical reasons, and then spent months sending WhatsApp messages and making phone calls.
Lloyd, of Horsebridge Road, Grange Park, even threatened to rape the man with a knife and hurt his family, the court was told.
In a victim’s statement, the escort said he had needed therapy and medication as a result of Lloyd’s campaign.
“I am begging the police to help me,” he said.
Defending, Patrick Nelligan said: “My client suffered a traumatic childhood and has suffered memory loss because of a stroke.”
Lloyd was given an 18-month jail term suspended for 18 months.
He must do 60 days’ rehabilitation days and hit with a five-year restraining order.
He must also pay £300 compensation and £213 costs.
