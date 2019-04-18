Blackpool man suffers severe head injuries after falling from cliffs in North Shore

Have your say

An emergency rescue operation was launched last night after a 40-year-old man fell from cliffs on the Promenade in Blackpool.



The man had fallen approximately 12ft onto rocks from the cliffs near Lower Walk Promenade in North Shore at around 7.41pm last night (Thursday, April 17).

Firefighters at the scene in Lower Walk, Blackpool on Thursday evening (April 17).

The multi-agency rescue operation involved Lancashire Fire and Rescue, North West Ambulance Service, North West Air Ambulance, HM Coastguard and Lancashire Police.

The man was found to be unconscious but breathing when fire crews arrived at the scene.

Firefighters secured his position and stabilised his condition whilst waiting for the arrival of paramedics.

As many as 30 police officers, firefighters, RNLI volunteers and coastguard officers then formed a human chain to carry the man down the remaining 30ft of rocks on a stretcher.

The swift response to the incident was aided by the Fire Service which had been carrying out emergency exercises close to the scene.

It meant firefighters were able to reach the injured man within minutes and provide immediate medical assistance.

The HM Coastguard teams at Fleetwood and Lytham were also called out to the incident at the request of North West Ambulance Service.

A spokesman for the Coastguard said: "We were called out concerning a person with severe injuries following a fall from the top of the cliffs at North Shore, Blackpool.

HM Coastguard and RNLI crews were tasked with assisting firefighters and police in carrying the man down 30ft of rocks to a waiting ambulance.

"It appeared that a person had fallen very close to where Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service had been training and they had witnessed the person falling.

"The Fire and Rescue team went immediately to provide medical assistance but it was quickly ascertained that due to the injuries sustained and the location of the casualty, further support was required."

RNLI Blackpool also joined in the rescue and landed two crew members at the Promenade to assist with medical care.

But due to the deteriorating condition of the casualty, a decision was made to call for the assistance of North West Air Ambulance Service.

The air ambulance landed a short while later at the go-kart track on the Lower Walk.

But paramedics made the decision to transfer the man to Blackpool Victoria Hospital by road ambulance due to the nature of his injuries.

Coastguard officers remained at the scene to help manage growing crowds of spectators that had gathered to witness the rescue operation.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said: "This was a complex and demanding rescue which ended in a good outcome.

"We thank all those concerned during this rescue, which is a great example of a multiple agencies working together for a successful outcome."