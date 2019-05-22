Blackpool man sentenced to 28 months in prison after threatening to stab PCSOs with needles

A man from Blackpool has been sentenced to 28 months in prison after he threatened to stab police officers with needles.



Benjamin Harding, 27, had been remanded in prison for seven months for affray after he threatened to stab two PCSOs with uncapped needles in October last year.

Benjamin Harding has been sentenced to 28 months in prison after he threatened to stab two PCSOs with uncapped needles before assaulting them with an aluminium bar in Blackpool.

It took three Blackpool Neighbourhood Police Officers to restrain Harding, who also threatened officers with an aluminium bar.

On Monday (May 20), five officers attended Preston Crown Court to give evidence at his trial.

Two of the police officers threatened by Harding are now serving with the Metropolitan Police in London and British Transport Police, respectively.

PC Gilby and PC Rothwell both undertook a 400-mile round trip to Preston to attend the trial and give evidence against Harding.

Harding pleaded guilty to affray and possession of an offensive weapon.

He was also found guilty of two burglaries which he was interviewed and charged with whilst remanded in prison.

He has been sentenced to 28 months in prison for his offences.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Blackpool Neighbourhood Police would like to thank two fine ex-Lancashire Officers, PC Rothwell and PC Gilby - now of the Met and BTP respectively, for travelling up to Lancashire for the trial.

"Both were Lancashire Neighbourhood Officers at the time of the offence, and they are sorely missed.

"Our neighbourhood PCSOs and bobbies are out every day keeping our county safe.



"It is thanks to the bravery of the PCSOs involved in this violent incident that this male was apprehended and arrested."