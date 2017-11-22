Blackpool man's ‘Out of control’ attack on police

A man who kicked, bit and racially abused police officers in a drink and drug-fuelled rage has avoided jail.

Lewis Danville assaulted five officers during his display of ‘atrocious’ behaviour, Blackpool magistrates heard.

The 22-year-old, of Bolton Street, Blackpool, lashed out at police as they tried to arrest him.

He admitted four charges of assaulting a police officer and one of racially aggravated assault on a sergeant, who he used racial slurs towards.

Danville was given a 12-week jail term suspended for a year when he appeared at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court.

He must undertake 40 days rehabilitation and pay £115 victims surcharge.

Following the hearing police said officers do not deserve to be subjected to such attacks and vowed to prosecute offenders.

Adrian Hollamby, prosecuting, said Danville’s flatmates called police when he threatened to self harm with a knife.

He added: “Danville was in an extremely agitated state.

“He kicked out at one officer and then bit another. When he was placed in a police van he bit another officer on the leg.”

“He then bit himself. He was taken to Blackpool Victoria hospital where he spat at the police and tried to bite them again. It was atrocious behaviour in a public area.

“The only fortunate thing is none of the officers was seriously injured.”

Steven Townley defending said that his client suffered problems after coming off legal high drugs.

He said:”He acted appallingly and was completely out of control.”

Not part of job

The Lancashire Police Federation has previously spoken out against the dangers faced by its members, saying its attacks on officers should ‘not be tolerated’.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “Officers and staff routinely put themselves in harm’s way as they carry out their duties serving our communities and protecting the public.

“It should not be seen as simply part of the job and we will continue to seek the prosecution of anyone who assaults our staff and, more importantly, will support our officers and staff if they are assaulted.”