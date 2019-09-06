Blackpool man punched paramedic and then threatened policeman with rum bottle

A man punched and pushed a paramedic causing him to stumble through a door into a patch of nettles.

Gary Miller also threatened to kill a policeman and menaced him with a rum bottle.

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

Miller, 53, of Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to assault and threatening behaviour likely to cause fear of violence.

He was sentenced to eight weeks jail suspended for 18 months, put on an 18 months community order with up to 35 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service and ordered to pay £100 compensation each to the paramedic and police officer by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said emergency workers went to Miller’s address on August 12, after he threatened to kill himself and other people.

Miller was aggressive to the police officer shouting and swearing at him demanding he leave.

He punched and pushed the paramedic and told the policeman: “Where do you live. I’m going to find you and kill you.”

When interviewed Miller said he was autistic and he suffered from instant anger when he did not know what was happening.

He added he had suffered a brain injury from an accident some years ago and he was a recovering alcoholic but had relapsed.

Miller’s defence lawyer said it had been his client’s intention that day to drink, take medication and kill himself.