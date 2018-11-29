Blackpool man Mark Thomas admits stalking after he made a 'spy hole' in his ex's ceiling

A spurned man who made a 'spy hole' in his ex partner’s loft so he could secretly spy on her in her bedroom has admitted stalking her.

Engineer Mark Thomas stalked the woman for a month and admits causing her serious alarm and distress between October 1 and 28 this year.

Mark Thomas

The stalking allegation includes twice going into her Fleetwood home without her knowledge and going into the loft and drilling the hole.

Thomas, 45, of Caunce Street, Blackpool, appeared before Preston crown Court by video link from Preston prison, where he is on remand.

Judge Graham Knowles QC adjourned the case to January 4 to allow a pre sentence report to be prepared and ordered two charges relating to intimidating the woman to lie on the file.

It is understood Thomas, who is nicknamed 'Scouse', went missing around the time of the allegations.

He put several posts on Facebook alluding to his victim, with one saying: "There is not a day goes by I don't think about you all the time my love is eternity" and another reading: " I will not give up, you might but I'm not....."

