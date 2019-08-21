Blackpool man due in court charged with murder after man beaten to death outside barber shop

Have your say

A man charged with the murder of Blackpool man Gary Williams is due to make his first appearance in crown court.

Mr Williams, 31, suffered serious head injuries after being beaten outside Razor’s barber shop in Lytham Road, South Shore, in the early hours of July 21 following a row in a nearby pub.

He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital, where he died two days later.

A postmortem examination found he died as a result of 'significant head trauma'.

William Beattie, 47, of Reads Avenue, Blackpool was charged with the assault of Mr Williams on July 22.

He was charged with murder yesterday. He was remanded to appear at Preston Crown Court tomorrow.

An earlier hearing at Blackpool Magistrates Court heard how Mr Williams was found lying on the pavement with terrible injuries.

Detectives believe he had been drinking in Ma Kelly’s, in Lytham Road, and may have been involved in an altercation with another man at around midnight.