Blackpool man charged with raping a woman inside a taxi appears in court

Liam Woodward, 35, of Langdon Way, Bispham, was arrested after a woman in her 20s reported being attacked inside a taxi on Tuesday, February 8.

Woodward was arrested on Thursday (February 10) and charged with rape and sexual assault.

He was taken into custody and appeared before Lancashire Magistrates on Saturday (February 12), but did not enter a plea.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Woodward, 35, of Langdon Way, Blackpool, appeared before Lancashire Magistrates on Saturday (February 12) after being charged with raping and sexually assaulting a woman in her 20s inside a taxi on Tuesday, February 8

A date was set for a preliminary hearing at Preston Crown Court on Wednesday, March 16.

He has been remanded into custody.

Following his arrest last week, a spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We were contacted at 8.44pm on Tuesday (February 8) by a member of the public reporting that a woman in her 20s had been subjected to a serious sexual assault while inside a taxi in the resort.

"As a result of our enquiries, a 35-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on Thursday (February 10) on suspicion of rape.

"Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Liam Woodward, 35, of Langdon Way, Blackpool, has been charged with rape and sexual assault."

Anyone with information which could the investigation should call police on 101, quoting log 1384 of February 8, 2022.