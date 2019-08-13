Blackpool man charged after woman was left with broken jaw following metal pole attack

Have your say

A man has been charged following a "nasty" attack on a woman in Blackpool.

Blackpool Police were called at around 3.45am on Friday (August 9) to Queen Street, near the Kaos nightclub, after receiving reports of a woman being approached by a group of men.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log number 165 of August 9.

The woman was then hit with a metal pole.

The victim, 19, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment for injuries to her face, which included a broken jaw.

Jonathan Holland, 34, of Collett Crescent, Blackpool, has since been charged with assault – GBH.

He appeared at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (13 August) and has been remanded in custody.

DC Laura Hitchen of Blackpool CID, said: "This was a nasty attack on a young woman who had been out enjoying herself with friends.

"She is now recovering from what is regarded as a very serious injury.

"We are appealing to anyone who was in the area and saw the assault, or saw anyone acting suspiciously, to come forward as soon as possible.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and we’re committed to finding whoever was responsible."

